Some Flock cameras vandalized in Metro Atlanta county

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement is looking into three instances of Flock cameras being damaged in a criminal manner.

The agency warned the public in a social media post that intentionally damaging or destroying the cameras is a felony under Georgia law.

The sheriff’s office vowed to charge and prosecute “to the fullest extent of the law” the people involved in damaging Flock cameras once they are identified.

The people involved will face “criminal charges, fines, restitution and other legal consequences,” the sheriff’s office said.

The cameras installed in Barrow County are government property used to help law enforcement in its public safety mission, Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are dedicated to providing you with clear and comprehensive guidance to ensure you feel confident and informed,” the social media post said in part. “Whether you’re curious about the features or privacy aspects, we’re here to help. Don’t hesitate to reach out; we’re eager to assist you in any way we can.

Channel 2 Action News reported that the Atlanta-based company’s camera system has gotten pushback from some metro Atlanta residents worried about privacy.

Flock maintains that their systems are secure. The company said its focus remains on both providing information needed by law enforcement agencies while also protecting the civil liberties of residents in the communities it serves.

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