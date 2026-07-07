Georgia animal control officer arrested for animal cruelty

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An incident inside a Georgia animal shelter has landed an officer behind bars.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they got a complaint about an incident inside the Monroe County Animal Shelter on Monday.

After investigating, deputies arrested Animal Control Officer Carlos Santillan and charged him with four counts of cruelty to animals.

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His bond was set at $5,000. According to Monroe County jail records, he has since been released on bond.

Investigators say his arrest stems from a June 18 incident, but they did not comment on what exactly happened.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners terminated his employment immediately.

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