1 dead after showing up to Grady with gunshot wound

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday night.

Officers were called to Grady Memorial Hospital just after 10 p.m. after someone showed up with a gunshot wound.

Police say that person was brought by a private vehicle.

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The shooting likely happened at the Colonial Square Apartments on Old Hapeville Road SW off Cleveland Avenue SW.

Investigators say that person died at the hospital. Details about that person’s identity have not been released.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

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