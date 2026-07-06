DeKalb DA’s office employee critically injured by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who works for the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is in critical condition after she was shot inside her own home on the Fourth of July.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot was at Lakesha Davis’ home on Monday where you can see the shattered front glass door and bullet holes.

She was injured when police say two men fired celebratory gunshots on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Davis is listed as stable, but remains in critical condition

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston released a statement sharing her support for Davis’ family.

“I have met with Lakesha and her family members to offer our support. At this time, the Davis family respectfully asks for privacy while she recovers. We hope you will join us as we keep Lakesha and her loved ones in our prayers,” she wrote.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson also shared a statement, calling the shooting senseless and preventable.

“It is with a heavy heart that one of our own, a valued member of the DeKalb County family, was critically injured by this senseless and preventable act of celebratory gunfire,” she wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have arrested two men, Steven Joseph and Odane Lynch. Both are being held in the DeKalb County Jail and are scheduled for a first court appearance on Tuesday.

Neighbor Erling Rowe told Elliot that he is angry to hear about the shooting, because the exact same thing happened to him a few years ago.

“I am very concerned because about five, six years ago, this happened from the other side of the street. They fired a bullet through my window,” Rowe said.

Because Davis is an employee of the district attorney’s office, Boston has asked the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council to recuse her office from the case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group