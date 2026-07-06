Falling tree at Six Flags injures 4 parkgoers; man rescues teen

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A night of severe weather turned into a frightening scene at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Heavy rain and strong winds Sunday night caused a tree to fall near the park entrance, injuring four people.

Witness Gabriella McCain said she saw the tree come crashing down on guests. She said she saw a girl who appeared to be limp.

“The tree came down on top of them and I don’t know like I said, I froze. I was in tears like I never would want this to happen to anybody,” McCain said.

The grandmother of one of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell her grandson and his teenage friend remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

“He has two broken arms, broken leg, a broken collarbone. He’s just waiting for them to be able to get him to surgery,” Deborah Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the teen suffered other injuries as well.

Guest Jacob Williams, who works for a tree service, said he rushed in to help before first responders arrived.

“I seen the girl up underneath the tree. I work for a tree service, so I deal with this all day every day,” he said.

Williams said he lifted part of the tree so another person could pull the teenage girl from underneath it.

“I picked up what I could of the tree enough for another person to pull her from underneath there and then I seen that she was kind of in and out of consciousness. l picked her up, supported her head,” Williams said.

Williams said a registered nurse also helped. He said he carried the girl to safety and medics treated her. He said he saw two other victims were visibly hurt, including a teen boy whose arm appeared to be broken.

Another guest, Jacob Herron, recorded video showing storm damage throughout the park, including downed tree limbs, overturned trash cans and several inches of standing water before seeing victims on stretchers.

Williams said he hopes everyone injured makes a full recovery.

“I’m sorry that they had to experience this. I hope everybody has a speedy recovery,” he said.

The grandmother of the teen boy said it is a blessing to know people jumped in to help. She is asking for everyone’s prayers for her grandson and the teen girl who both have a long recovery.

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