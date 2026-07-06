Car buyers allege auto broker took thousands for vehicles never delivered

ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta car buyers say they lost thousands of dollars after paying an auto broker for vehicles that either never arrived or arrived with costly mechanical problems.

Customers told Channel 2 Action News they hired Triple M Auto Consultants because owner Marcus Flowers came highly recommended by friends and family.

Instead, they say they encountered repeated delays, and, in some cases, significant financial losses.

“I wanted a Lexus,” customer Shenika Phillips said.

Regina Bond said she and her family were searching for a Mercedes-Benz.

“I met Mr. Flowers through my aunt,” Bond said.

Phillips said Flowers had previously sold a vehicle to her niece, giving her confidence to do business with him.

According to nearly a dozen customers interviewed by Channel 2 Action News from metro Atlanta and outside Georgia, Flowers followed a similar sales process. Customers selected a vehicle, made upfront payments and were given expected delivery dates that repeatedly changed.

Many said Flowers blamed auction delays, transportation issues or mechanical problems.

“It was just excuse after excuse,” Phillips said.

Phillips said she paid more than $30,000 for a Lexus and a pickup truck. After months of delays, she eventually received the Lexus but said it required thousands of dollars in repairs.

She said one tire had been filled with Fix-a-Flat instead of being properly repaired. She also said she had to replace a door because it could not be opened from the inside and spent about $5,000 replacing the vehicle’s center console.

Bond said she never received the Mercedes-Benz she paid for.

“I paid you upfront $6,500. I never received my vehicle,” Bond said.

Channel 2 Action News found Flowers is involved in multiple pending civil lawsuits in Rockdale, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

Court records also show Flowers is out on bond in a 2023 DeKalb County theft-by-conversion case. Prosecutors allege he accepted more than $20,000 from a customer for vehicles that were never delivered.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office confirmed it expanded its investigation after reviewing the original case and uncovering additional evidence. Prosecutors said they are now working with multiple law enforcement agencies in other jurisdictions but declined to discuss specifics because the investigation remains active.

Flowers is also the subject of criminal investigations in DeKalb and Clayton counties.

Flowers declined an on-camera interview but provided a written statement.

For more than 27 years, Triple M Auto Consultants has been committed to providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service to every customer we have had the privilege to serve. Our reputation has always been built on honesty, integrity, and treating every customer with fairness and respect.

Like any business, we have faced challenges, and we acknowledge that there have been instances where we did not meet the high standards we set for ourselves. To those customers who experienced problems, we offer our sincere apologies. We understand the frustration those situations may have caused, and we have taken those concerns seriously. We have worked diligently to address those issues and have refunded customers who were adversely affected.

Over the past few years, our company experienced significant financial difficulties. While those challenges were substantial, they never changed our commitment to doing what was right. Even as we worked through these hardships, we remained focused on resolving outstanding matters and making every reasonable effort to ensure that customers were treated fairly and made whole.

We are deeply grateful for the trust, loyalty, and support our customers and the community have shown us over the past 27 years. Your confidence in our company has meant everything to us, and we are proud of the relationships we have built throughout the years.

Although Triple M Auto Consultants has closed its doors, our commitment to our customers has not ended. We have continued working to resolve customer concerns, honor our obligations, and ensure that those affected have been treated fairly. We hope our efforts reflect the appreciation and respect that our customers have come to expect from Triple M Auto Consultants.

On behalf of everyone at Triple M Auto Consultants, thank you for allowing us to serve you over the past 27 years. We sincerely appreciate your business, your patience, and the opportunity to have been part of this community.

Some customers questioned why the business continued accepting payments if it was facing financial problems.

“Basically, I’ve just kissed that money off,” Bond said. “If I get it back, I get it back. If I don’t, I don’t. That’s between him and God.”

State business records show Triple M Auto Consultants has closed and Flowers has since opened a new business.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone who believes they may have been victimized to contact its office.

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