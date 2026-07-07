FIFA World Cup: U.S. run comes to an end with loss to Belgium

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Men’s National Team’s run at the FIFA World Cup has come to an end.

The Americans fell 4-1 to Belgium in the Seattle Stadium on Monday night.

Belgium got out to a quick lead with a goal in the first 10 minutes of the match.

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Malik Tillman evened the score back up for the U.S., but just a few minutes later, Belgium scored another goal to take the lead back.

This comes after Folarin Bolagun had a red card that would have kept him from playing in the match overturned.

Bolagun received the red card during the knockout match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That knockout win was the first for the U.S. since 2002.

Belgium will advance to the quarterfinals and face Spain on Friday in the Los Angeles Stadium.

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