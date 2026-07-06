Georgia man accused of kidnapping, sexually abusing 11-year-old girl

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is accused of driving across the state to entice an 11-year-old girl into performing inappropriate acts, then kidnapping her.

Timothy Alan Bailey, 23 of Greensboro, was charged with enticing a child and interfering with custody after driving to Floyd County to molest the girl.

Arrest reports from the county allege Bailey sent the girl inappropriate pictures of his anatomy, then went to a street near her house, put her in his car, and drove away.

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Warrants from the Floyd County court system say that Bailey then sexually abused the girl before dropping her off again near her home when they learned she had been reported as missing and law enforcement were looking for her.

Bailey was charged with the following felonies:

Interference with custody of a child

Obscene internet contact with a child

Enticing a child for indecent purposes

Kidnapping a minor

Aggravated child molestation

The 23-year-old is being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail ahead of pre-trial proceedings.

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