Georgia 2-year-old shot, killed by 4-year-old as family checked into vacation rental

A 2-year-old Georgia boy died after detectives say he was accidentally shot by a 4-year-old during a family vacation in Florida.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says the family from Jefferson County, Ga. was checking into Cove East at Storey Lake around 4 p.m. Sunday while the two children were left unsupervised in a vehicle.

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Deputies say a 4-year-old found the gun and shot the 2-year-old, who was rushed to the hospital. He didn’t make it.

“The gun was unsecured. I would think of his in a holster, maybe make it harder for the child to manipulate as well. But it’s literally laying out by itself. So it’s easy to grab,” Sheriff Chris Blackmon said at a news conference.

The sheriff says the investigation is still in the early stages, but his deputies met with the Florida State Attorneys Office to discuss possible charges.

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