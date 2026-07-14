Chick-fil-A’s Cow Appreciation Day is back. How you can score a free menu item today

It’s time to break out your best cow costumes on Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A is bringing back its customer-favorite Cow Appreciation Day for one-day only in celebration of its 80th anniversary this summer.

Customers who visit any participating Chick-Fil-A restaurant on July 14 wearing their best cow-themed outfits will receive one free entree.

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Chick-Fil-A says you must visit in-person or go in the drive-thru for Cow Appreciation Day. The offer doesn’t apply for Chick-Fil-A app or delivery orders.

The promotion will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For the breakfast hours, customers can get a free Original Chicken Biscuit or 4-count Chick-n-Minis. For lunch or dinner, Chick-Fil-A will offer either a free Original or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 8-count nuggets or 3-count Chick-n-Strips.

Don’t have a costume lying around? Don’t have a cow. Chick-fil-A has a cow costume kit to create your own masks, cow spots and cow signs. Click here for more.

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