Person, pet found dead inside mobile home after fire in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A person and their pet died in a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning. Firefighters say neighbors tried to rescue the victim.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene at the South Hampton mobile home park off Old Atlanta Road.

The Spalding County Fire Department first got the call about the fire around 1:58 a.m. When crews arrived, they found a mobile home on fire and neighbors trying to get in to rescue a person trapped inside.

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The firefighters took over and were able to push inside and put out the fire. They found a person and pet dead inside one of the rooms.

The Spalding County Fire Department says it has identified the victim and will release the victim’s name once the family is notified.

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