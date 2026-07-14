Health officials urge extra care with fresh produce as Cyclospora illnesses rise nationwide

ATLANTA — A parasite linked to fresh produce has sickened more than a dozen across Georgia, prompting health officials to remind consumers and restaurants to take extra precautions when handling fruits and vegetables.

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While the Georgia Department of Public Health says it is not aware of any Georgia-specific outbreaks, illnesses have been reported in the state as part of the nationwide increase.

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that can spread when people consume contaminated food or water. According to infectious disease specialist Dr. Iona Chirca with Wellstar Health System, cases are most common during the summer months.

“We do tend to see this organism or parasite occurring mostly in the warm months,” Chirca said. “So in the summer we do tend to see more Cyclospora than otherwise.”

Symptoms can include diarrhea, loss of appetite, stomach cramps and fatigue, with illness sometimes lasting several days or longer if left untreated.

A parasite linked to fresh produce has sickened more than a dozen across Georgia, prompting health officials to remind consumers and restaurants to take extra precautions when handling fruits and vegetables.

“It typically [is] linked to fruits, vegetables—leafy vegetables specifically—and things like berries," Chirca said.

Health officials recommend several simple steps to reduce the risk of illness:

Wash your hands before handling fresh produce.

Rinse fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas before eating.

Refrigerate cut or prepared produce promptly.

The outbreak is also drawing attention from restaurants that rely on fresh ingredients.

Several Atlanta-area restaurants told Channel 2 Action News they are continuing to follow food safety practices, including thoroughly washing produce, purchasing ingredients from trusted suppliers and properly preparing cooked foods. Some also said they use frozen produce when appropriate to help reduce risk.

Chipotle said in a statement that it is monitoring the nationwide outbreak while continuing to work with suppliers and food safety experts to ensure its safety standards are met.

Some locally owned restaurants said they had not yet heard about the increase in Cyclospora cases, but after learning about it, they planned to continue monitoring the situation and maintain strict food safety practices.

Health experts say consumers should not avoid fresh fruits and vegetables, but should make washing and proper food handling part of their routine before every meal.

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