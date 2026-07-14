Home Run Derby: DeKalb County’s Jordan Walker defeats Kyle Schwarber for crown

There’s a new Home Run Derby champion and he’s from metro Atlanta.

St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker crushed six straight home runs to end the final round and defeat Philadelphia Phillies star Kyle Schwarber in the 2026 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday.

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Walker grew up in Stone Mountain and graduated from Decatur High School in 2020. The Cardinals selected him in the first round of the MLB Draft that same year.

Walker’s family attended Monday’s Home Run Derby to see him add his name of the long list of champions.

“I’ve been following him since he started, when they couldn’t find cleats small enough for him. And he was truly engrossed. And I do think this is his life’s calling. I believe that,” Walker’s grandmother, Normarene Merritt, said during the Netflix post-derby show.

According to MLB Stats, Walker’s home runs combined for a total of 5,558 feet.

Walker will be on the reserves roster for the National League in Tuesday night’s 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. His hometown Atlanta Braves have five players on the NL All-Star Game roster, including Drake Baldwin and Ozzie Albies in the starting lineup.

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