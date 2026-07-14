Dog rescued from hot car in Walmart parking lot by police

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Video captured Lilburn Police officers confronting a couple accused of leaving their dog in a hot car.

Police say the dog didn’t have water when they showed up, but the owners left the windows cracked, thinking it would help.

A concerned shopper saw the dog in distress, and police showed up to help.

The owner’s response when officers confronted them LIVE on Channel 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Officers crossed a hot parking lot Sunday afternoon and stopped at a car with the window cracked.

A dog was inside, panting, with no water or shade.

“This dog’s been here for about 20 minutes. There’s no A/C,” an officer says on bodycam video.

It was 3 in the afternoon at the Walmart on Lawrenceville Highway.

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