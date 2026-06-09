‘Die:’ Florida woman threatens to kill metro Atlanta couple after they avoid alleged financial scam

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida woman is facing the Georgia court system on charges of making terroristic threats and attempted extortion after threatening to kill a couple she tried to scam.

Tykerria Everett, 33 of Miami, was brought to Douglas County to answer charges for a 2024 extortion and threats case.

According to the arrest report, Everett had allegedly tried to have a Douglasville couple pay her $1,000.

The report said the woman victim got a phone call from someone claiming to be from Wells Fargo, saying there were some concerning transactions on her account.

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The woman told deputies that she was sent an email by someone to “return her missing money” but when she looked at it, she said “things just weren’t adding up.”

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The victim saw that instead of a Wells Fargo email address, it was a Yahoo account, so she hung up and called the bank’s fraud department.

The bank told her no one had called her from their bank and there were no unauthorized charges to her account.

The victim then received three text messages that were threatening her, with the number threatening to kill her, listing her home address and tell her she “Should have just send the money you and everybody.”

The victim’s husband tried to call the number back but couldn’t get through, then he received threats to his phone as well.

In May, a set of detainer warrants were requested for Everett and she was picked up in Florida. On Monday, arrest warrants for Everett were filed.

Everett was charged with making terroristic threats and theft by extortion.

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