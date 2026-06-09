2 try to break into Fulton County Jail through fence, sheriff’s office says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Monday night that two people attempted to break into jail property by cutting through a section of the fence line.

No inmates have escaped, a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed.

One person was arrested with the help of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and the other remains at large.

Deputies with Fulton County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find and arrest the second person.

Authorities said more information, including charges against the individual in custody, will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

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