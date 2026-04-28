Death investigation shuts down I-985 exit ramp for hours

A death investigation shut down part of Interstate 985 in Hall County for hours late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation focused the investigation on the northbound exit ramp at Spout Springs Road.

The latest on the investigation, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

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New video shows investigators looking a truck with bullet holes on the driver’s side window and one in the back window.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore learned one person died. GSP and the GBI have not confirmed how the person died.

The exit ramp initially closed around 9:30 p.m. and reopened around 2 a.m.

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