Air traffic control didn’t stop flights before Delta plane, military jets nearly collided: report

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators are looking into an apparent air traffic control error that led to a near-miss involving military jets and a Delta Air Lines flight last month in Washington D.C.

On March 28, a formation of military jets was heading to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover. The jets came less than 3,900 feet laterally and 100-feet vertically from a Delta Airbus A319 taking off from Reagan National Airport, according to officials.

The jets and Delta plane averted a collision with about five seconds to spare, CNN reported.

The standard protocol for such flyovers is for Reagan National air traffic control to hold departing flights for five minutes.

It’s unclear why that didn’t happen, but investigators are calling it a “communication breakdown.”

In a statement last month, Delta said the two pilots, three flight attendants and 131 passengers on board were all OK. A spokesperson added that the flight crew followed the proper procedures to maneuver the aircraft as instructed.

