UGA wide receiver charged with child cruelty dismissed from team

ATHENS, Ga. — University of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been dismissed from the team a week after he was arrested on a child cruelty charge.

Head coach Kirby Smart made the announcement during his media availability before football practice on Thursday. Smart said he met in person with Thomas and told him he was no longer on the team.

“I had the chance to sit down and meet with him face-to-face on Tuesday, which I think was really important. Let him know he could no longer be part of the football team and he understands that. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” Smart said..

Thomas, 22, was arrested last week on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges.

Officers say they were called to a domestic violence incident on Mill Creek Way. No other details about his arrest have been made public.

Last January, Thomas was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery family violence. A few months later, his charges were dismissed.

Thomas is the second player to be dismissed from the team this year. The team announced on July 16 that senior defensive back David Daniel-Sisavanh was no longer on the roster for violating team rules.

“We wish David good luck during his next step,” Smart said in a statement.

