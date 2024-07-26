UGA wide receiver arrested on child cruelty charges suspended indefinitely

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football player who was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including child cruelty, has been suspended indefinitely, a team source told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo.

Senior wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was taken into custody by Athens-Clarke County police just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said they were called to a domestic violence incident on Mill Creek Way. The exact details of the incident leading to Thomas’ arrest have not been released.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last January, Thomas was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery family violence. A few months later, his charges were dismissed.

Thomas spent the first two seasons of his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to UGA before the 2023 season.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News as we bring you the latest.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Kirby Smart says there have been fines, suspensions for UGA players arrested

©2024 Cox Media Group