UGA wide receiver arrested on child cruelty charges suspended indefinitely

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia football player who was arrested Friday on multiple charges, including child cruelty, has been suspended indefinitely, a team source told Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo.
Senior wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was taken into custody by Athens-Clarke County police just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.
Police said they were called to a domestic violence incident on Mill Creek Way. The exact details of the incident leading to Thomas’ arrest have not been released.
Last January, Thomas was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and battery family violence. A few months later, his charges were dismissed.
Thomas spent the first two seasons of his college career at Mississippi State before transferring to UGA before the 2023 season.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News as we bring you the latest.
