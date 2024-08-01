2-month-old who disappeared from Sandy Springs hotel found safe, suspect in custody

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 2-month-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe. Sandy Springs police have arrested a suspect.

The girl was last seen at the Home2 Suites hotel on Peachtree Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers were searching for Randy Bernard Clark, her father who does not have custody.

Police told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that they found the girl safe on Thursday morning and Clark is now in custody.

Investigators have not released any other details at this time.

TRENDING STORIES

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Family of veteran killed at V.A. hospital begging to know why lethal force was used

©2024 Cox Media Group