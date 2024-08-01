DeKalb Police arrest a suspect connected to the shooting of 16-year-old brother of Roger Fortson

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two months after their 23-year-old military son, Roger Fortson, was shot and killed by a sheriff at his off-base apartment in Fort Walton, Florida on May 3, his 16-year-old brother seems to have been caught in a crossfire outside of the family apartment.

Andre Fortson, 16, was found shot to death in the breezeway of the Summit Hill Apartments on Bouldercrest Road.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday night that one of the shooters has been identified as Quintavious Zellner, 20.

Zellner has been arrested for aggravated assault and lodged at the DeKalb Jail.

On Monday, a peaceful night was disrupted by gunfire. The community is heartbroken.

“What I heard was some gunfire, and it was coming from the backside of my building,” said a neighbor.

“We just heard them saying Andre, stay with us,” they said.

Neighbors describe hearing cars drive off, leaving 16-year-old Andre Fortson bleeding in a breezeway.

“I tried to save him, doing CPR because I couldn’t save him,” said Jaqueia.

Jaqueia says Andre was a good kid who loved to dance with neighbors and had big dreams.

“He never disrespected me, you always see him go to school. He was a really good boy. He was never disrespectful, never saw him in any altercations, or anything like that,” she said.

The 16-year-old’s death is the continuation of a nightmare for the Fortson family.

“I still keep hoping that it’s a dream,” said his parents.

Back in May, Andre’s brother Roger answered the door after hearing aggressive knocking at the door. That’s when an Okaloosa Florida County Sheriff’s deputy used unreasonable force and killed him.

In a statement, the family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said in part, “This has been an incredibly challenging time for them with the loss of Roger. Losing the life of yet another young family member – a mere child – has been an absolute devastation.”

Now, a family is left grieving, and a community is left mourning after another young child was killed too soon.

Police are still looking for the other people responsible.

Every neighbor Doudna talked to said they believed Andre was an innocent bystander.

