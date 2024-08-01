Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Georgia next week with mysterious running mate

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Just a few days after Vice President Kamala Harris made her first presidential campaign stop in Georgia, her office has announced she’s coming back.

The vice president’s office announced that she and her running mate are going on a nationwide battleground state tour starting on Tuesday.

Savannah is the fifth stop on that tour. Vice President Harris and her currently-unannounced running mate will visit the coastal Georgia city on Friday afternoon.

They will also visit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Detroit, Michigan; The Research Triangle in North Carolina, Phoenix, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was in Atlanta on Tuesday for a star-studded campaign event. The vice president was joined by Migos rapper Quavo and featured a performance from rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The vice president is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November general election. She has not formally been offered or accepted the nomination, but is expected to do so at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois later this month.

Former President Donald Trump accepted the Republican nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last month. He and vice presidential nominee Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio will hold a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday.

ABC News and political experts put together a list of possible running mates who Harris could choose, including: Senator Mark Kelley of Arizona, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

This will mark the vice president’s seventh visit to the Peach State so far this year.

