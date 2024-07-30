Former President Trump, JD Vance to hold Atlanta rally this weekend

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is coming back to Atlanta.

The Trump/Vance campaign announced that Trump and his running mate JD Vance will hold a rally on Saturday at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

Trump’s visit will happen just days after Vice President Kamala Harris hosts a rally at the same location on Tuesday and weeks after an assassination attempt on Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

The Atlanta rally will take place Saturday at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 1 p.m. You will need tickets for the event. You can register for them HERE.

In a news release, the Trump campaign invoked the death of Laken Riley to highlight issues with the Southern Border.

“Harris has yet to say Laken Riley’s name, which is no surprise considering her pro-criminal and open border policies. As Border Czar, Kamala Harris opened the border to millions of illegal immigrants that have flooded American streets with deadly drugs that have spiked drug overdoses by 124%,” the release said.

Riley was found dead in February along a running trail on the University of Georgia’s campus. The man accused in her death, Jose Ibarra, was in the country illegally.

Trump and other Republicans have used the case as a rallying call to stop people from coming across the border illegally.

“President Donald J. Trump and Senator JD Vance are heartbroken to see the path of death and destruction left behind by Kamala Harris and her activist friends,” the news release said.

