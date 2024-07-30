Check your numbers! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Georgia

ATLANTA — Someone in Georgia is waking up $1 million richer on Tuesday.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers in the Powerball drawing that aired Monday night live on Channel 2.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The winning numbers were 11, 27, 30, 33 and 14 with a Powerball of 16.

The Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the ticket was purchased at the ABC Green Farm off Jonesboro Road in Lake City.

This is the second big winner in Georgia within the last week. One ticket matched all five numbers and a multiplier of two in the July 25 Powerball drawing.

Wednesday’s winner, who lives in Powder Springs, purchased the ticket via the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two other $1 million tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night, but no one matched the red Powerball number. The jackpot now grows to over $154 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot meanwhile is up to $331 million for Tuesday night.

You can watch both lottery drawings on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Celebrating 75: The beginnings of the Georgia Lottery and how it’s funding education today As we celebrate WSB-TV’s 75th anniversary this year, there’s another major anniversary: 30 years of the Georgia Lottery.

©2024 Cox Media Group