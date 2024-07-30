MLB Trade Deadline 2024: Braves trade for Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson, send Tyler Matzek to Giants

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves have reacquired a pair of familiar faces in a trade as they gear up for a postseason push.

In a late-night trade with the San Francisco Giants, the Braves added 2021 World Series hero Jorge Soler and reliever Luke Jackson in exchange for reliever Tyler Matzek and minor-league INF Sabin Ceballos.

This trade comes hours ahead of Tuesday’s MLB Trade Deadline at 6 p.m.

Both Soler and Jackson last played for Atlanta in that magical 2021 season. The 32-year-old Soler hit a crucial three-run home run in Game 6 against the Houston Astros en route to being named World Series MVP.

Jackson was a solid contributor out of the team’s bullpen from 2017 through 2021.

Matzek spent the last four seasons with Atlanta, also helping the team in the 2021 World Series. He missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and has been on the injured list for most of the season.

Matzek’s wife posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

“#BravesCountry I literally have no words. The @Braves took a chance on @TylerMatzek in 2019 when they signed him out of Indy ball & the rest is history. The #BravesOrganization truly felt like home. I’m forever grateful for the fans & forever friends that I’ve made in ATL #ChopOn.”

#BravesCountry I literally have no words. The @Braves took a chance on @TylerMatzek in 2019 when they signed him out of Indy ball & the rest is history. The #BravesOrganization truly felt like home. I’m forever grateful for the fans & forever friends that I’ve made in ATL #ChopOn — Lauren Matzek (@lauren_matzek) July 30, 2024

