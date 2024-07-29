MRI comes back clean for Braves’ Reynaldo Lopez, pitcher not expected to go on IL

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves got some good news on the injury front for a change.

The team announced on Monday that a MRI came back clean for Reynaldo Lopez and lists him as day-to-day.

Lopez isn’t expected to go on the injured list and could make his next scheduled start.

Lopez left Sunday’s game after tossing only three innings against the New York Mets. The Braves later announced that Lopez had forearm tightness and was removed as a precaution.

“I’m glad he said something because you just don’t know about those things,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said on Sunday.

Lopez is having an All-Star season with a 2.06 ERA in 19 starts for the Braves this year. That’s the best ERA among Major League pitchers.

The Braves have had their fair share of injury woes this season.

Stars Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. had season-ending surgeries. Centerfielder Michael Harris II has been out since mid-June with a hamstring injury.

Earlier this month, Max Fried went on the injured list for left forearm neuritis and Ozzie Albies is expected to miss eight weeks with a fractured left wrist.

