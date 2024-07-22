Braves’ Ozzie Albies out for 8 weeks after suffering wrist fracture against Cardinals

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be without their star second baseman for the foreseeable future after an injury against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Ozzie Albies was injured on Sunday during a play at second base where he attempted to apply a tag to outfielder Michael Siani when he hurt his wrist.

Shortly after the game, Albies underwent x-rays that dealt the Braves some unfortunate news.

Ozzie Albies today underwent X-rays that revealed a left wrist fracture. He is expected to miss approximately eight weeks. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 21, 2024

"Partially feel I should've made a better throw so Ozzie would be here." @Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud reacts to Ozzie Albies' fractured left wrist. He's expected to miss approximately eight weeks. pic.twitter.com/VvADhqjMi3 — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) July 21, 2024

Albies will miss two months of action as the Braves head down the home stretch on the road to October.

The team also announced Sunday that LHP Max Fried would be placed on the 15-day injured list as he is dealing with left forearm neuritis.

The Braves will now have to get it done without more stars after the team lost Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. to season ending surgeries.

The Braves are 54-44 on the season and trail the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

