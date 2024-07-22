Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Ozzie Albies out for 8 weeks after suffering wrist fracture against Cardinals

By Tyler Carter, WSBTV.com

Cardinals Braves Baseball Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies holds his wrist after an injury in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jason Allen) (Jason Allen/AP)

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves will be without their star second baseman for the foreseeable future after an injury against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Ozzie Albies was injured on Sunday during a play at second base where he attempted to apply a tag to outfielder Michael Siani when he hurt his wrist.

Shortly after the game, Albies underwent x-rays that dealt the Braves some unfortunate news.

Albies will miss two months of action as the Braves head down the home stretch on the road to October.

The team also announced Sunday that LHP Max Fried would be placed on the 15-day injured list as he is dealing with left forearm neuritis.

The Braves will now have to get it done without more stars after the team lost Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. to season ending surgeries.

The Braves are 54-44 on the season and trail the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East.

