Check your ticket! Someone in Georgia is $2 million richer!

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — There’s a new multi-millionaire in Georgia after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing!
Someone is waking up with a lottery ticket worth $2,000,000 on their phone.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning ticket was sold on the Georgia Lottery mobile app in Powder Springs.
Wednesday night’s jackpot was a whopping $116 million, but no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 16, 42, 59, 63, 68 and a Powerball of 13.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Conn’s HomePlus files for bankruptcy, closing several metro Atlanta stores
- Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating
- I-20 EB slowly reopening after crash shut down all lanes for hours
Your next opportunity to win the Powerball is on Saturday night. Since no one took home the big money, the jackpot is up to $131 million for Saturday night’s drawing.
In the meantime, you can play Mega Millions on Friday night and have a shot at its $306 million jackpot.
You can watch both drawings LIVE on Channel 2 at just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group