TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash shuts down I-20 EB in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have shut down all lane of Interstate 20 eastbound in Cobb County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been following the crash investigation for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened near the Riverside Parkway exit. Police shut down all lanes just after 4 a.m.

It’s unclear what time the lanes will reopen. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb police to confirm if anyone was hurt.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

TRENDING STORIES:

Storm knocks tree down onto I-285, closing lanes for hours





[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group