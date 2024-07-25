TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Crash shuts down I-20 EB in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have shut down all lane of Interstate 20 eastbound in Cobb County.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields has been following the crash investigation for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The crash happened near the Riverside Parkway exit. Police shut down all lanes just after 4 a.m.
It’s unclear what time the lanes will reopen. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb police to confirm if anyone was hurt.
Triple Team Traffic is LIVE with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
