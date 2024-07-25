Deadly shooting at Buckhead gas station, police block off part of intersection

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a deadly gas station shooting in Buckhead Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at the Chevron gas station off Piedmont Road and Morosgo Drive around 2:15 a.m. Police have blocked off part of the intersection.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting. But two witnesses told Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach the shooting was related to an ongoing dispute at the gas station.

