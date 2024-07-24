Former GA teacher, coach arrested on 81 child sex crime charges

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A former teacher and coach is facing dozens of child sex crime charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked last month to investigate allegations Lorenzo Dennard had an inappropriate relationship with a former student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dennard, 34, is a former teacher and coach in the Wilcox County School District.

He was arrested and charged with 77 counts of sexual exploitation of children, three counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and one count of sexual contact by an employee.

The GBI did not comment on what led up to these charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dennard was booked into the Wilcox County Jail and has since been released on bond.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Wilcox County School District for a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb Co. man arrested for cruelty to animals after video shows man kicking dog A Cobb County man is charged with cruelty to animals after a video surfaced showing a man kicking and yelling at a dog.

©2024 Cox Media Group