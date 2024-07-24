Man shot, killed trying to stop suspects from breaking into neighbors’ cars

ATLANTA — A man shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon was standing up for his neighbors, according to police.

Officers say they were called to a home on Coleman St. SW in the Pittsburgh neighborhood just after 2 p.m.

Investigators say a man in his late-thirties was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial information suggests a group of people were trying to break into cars in the area when the victim confronted them.

During the confrontation, the man was shot.

Detectives say the cars being broken into didn’t belong to the victim, but he did live in the area.

They are still working to identify and arrest the suspects.

.The victim’s name has not been released.

