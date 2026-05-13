Pedestrian hit by car at busy Atlanta intersection, critically injured

ATLANTA — A pedestrian was hit by a car and injured in a busy intersection on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the intersection of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

When they arrived they found someone who had been hit by a car.

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Channel 2 Action News was out there as police investigated.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but was listed as stable.

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the crash.

The involved vehicle and its driver stayed on the scene.

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