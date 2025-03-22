Gwinnett County child molester sentenced to three consecutive life sentences

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, the district attorney’s office says.

Officials say 22-year-old Isaiah Esquilin-Perez was convicted of three counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of incest and one count of child molestation for attacks on the girl in April 2023 and previously.

He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences and mandatory sex offender registration.

“We pray that this child and her family are able to find resolution and healing in this verdict and sentence,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This defendant violated the trust of this family with his horrible actions. His punishment is justice for this family.”

On April 12, 2023, the victim’s parents saw video of Esquilin-Perez undressing himself, then undressing the 10-year-old victim.

The victim’s parents went to confront Esquilin-Perez, but he fled to a cookout to evade arrest.

Officials say on his way to the cookout, Esquilin-Perez texted the mother and said, “My bad, seriously, sorry.”

Police say 18 hours later, Esquilin-Perez turned himself in.

