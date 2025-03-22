40-year-old man arrested on human trafficking charges, Clayton County police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police say they arrested a man on Friday for human trafficking and other charges.

Police say they obtained warrants for 40-year-old Brandon Pritchett on human trafficking, pimping and keeping a place of prostitution.

Officials say they discovered Pritchett had been trafficking a 20-year-old Atlanta woman since approximately November of 2024.

Police say they learned about Pritchett’s actions after he called 911 on the woman in early March alleging she attempted to harm him in hopes of trying to get the woman arrested.

Pritchett was arrested without incident and was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

"Human Trafficking is a day-to-day problem and has become a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise," the department said. “The law enforcement agencies within Clayton County are committed to partnering together to combat this rapidly growing issue to keep our community safe.”

