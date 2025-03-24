2 former GA teachers accused of having sexual contact with student

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — Another former Georgia teacher has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Sherri Delle Mauldin, 60, of Buckhead, Greene County.

Mauldin, who was formerly employed at Nathanael Greene Academy, is the second teacher arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation.

According to the GBI, Mauldin had engaged in sexual contact with a student while employed as a teacher at Nathanael Greene.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday, the GBI arrested Bonnie Elizabeth Brown, 25, of White Plains, Greene County. Brown’s arrest stems from an investigation that began June 14, 2024.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of sexual contact between a student and a former Nathanael Greene Academy teacher.

The GBI said the investigation confirmed that Brown had engaged in sexual contact with a student while she was a teacher at the academy. Brown was teaching in Wilkes County before the arrest, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mauldin was charged with improper sexual contact by an employee, agent, or foster parent, aggravated child molestation, and statutory rape.

Brown was charged with improper sexual contact by an employee, agent or foster parent.

They were booked into the Greene County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the GCSO at 706-453-3351 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.





©2025 Cox Media Group