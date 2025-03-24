Mother fights off man at Acworth Walmart trying to take 2-year-old

A mother in a motorized shopping cart at a Walmart said she had to fight to hold on to her 2-year-old child when a man attempted to kidnap them.

Police arrested Mahendra Patel, 56, on Friday. They said he approached the woman at the Cobb Parkway North Walmart on March 18 and asked where Tylenol was before trying to grab the child.

The mother told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that she also had her 4-year-old with her when it happened. She said she never let go of her child, and Patel eventually left.

Police said they looked at surveillance video and got Patel’s credit card information from a receipt, which led to his arrest.

He is in the Cobb County Jail and facing kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery charges.

