Georgia Primary Election 2026: Candidates for governor and other statewide races

The primary election in Georgia will take place on May 19 for over a dozen statewide races.

The list includes the race for the next governor as Gov. Brian Kemp’s second term ends this year.

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GEORGIA GOVERNOR

Democrats: Amanda Duffy, Derrick Jackson, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michael Thurmond, Olu Brown

Republicans: Brad Raffensperger, Burt Jones, Chris Carr, Clark Dean, Gregg Kirkpatrick, Ken Yasger, Rick Jackson, Tom Williams

Libertarian: Chase Oliver

GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrats: Josh McLaurin, Nabilah Parkes, Richard Wright

Republicans: Brenda Nelson-Porter, David Clark, Greg Dolezal, John Flanders Kennedy, Blake Tillery, Steve Gooch, Takosha Swan

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrats: Adrian Consonery Jr., Cam Ashling, Dana Barrett, Penny Brown Reynolds

Republicans: Ted Metz, Kelvin King, Gabe Sterling, Tim Fleming, Vernon Jones

GEORGIA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Democrats: Katherine E. Juhan-Arnold, Sedrick Kent Rowe Jr.,

Republicans: Tyler J. Harper (incumbent)

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrats: Bob Trammell, Herbert Adams Jr. (withdrawn), Tanya Miller

Republicans: Brian Strickland, Bill Cowsert

GEORGIA INSURANCE AND FIRE SAFETY COMMISSIONER

Democrats: Ambuj “AJ” Jain, Clarence Blalock, DeAndre Bernard Mathis, Keisha Sean Waites, Thomas Gabriel Dean

Republicans: John King (incumbent)

GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER

Democrats: Brett Hulme, Christian D. Smith, Jason Matthew Moon, Michelle Michi Sanchez, Nikki Porcher

Republicans: Bárbara Yolanda Rivera Holmes (incumbent)

GEORGIA STATE SUPERINTENDENT

Democrats: Anton Anthony, Lydia Catalina Powell, Otha Thornton

Republicans: Richard Lee Woods (incumbent), Fred Jackson Longgrear, Mesha Mainor, Nelva Melissa Lee, Randell Eugene Trammell

GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 3

Democrat: Peter Jacob Hubbard (Incumbent)

Republicans: Brandon Lynn Martin, Fitz Johnson Sr.

GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 5

Democrats: Angelia Pressley, Craig L. Cupid, Shelia Edwards

Republicans: Bobby Mehan, Carolyn Tatum Roddy, Joshua Aaron Tolbert

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