Georgia Primary Election 2026: Candidates for governor and other statewide races

The primary election in Georgia will take place on May 19 for over a dozen statewide races.
The list includes the race for the next governor as Gov. Brian Kemp’s second term ends this year.
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GEORGIA GOVERNOR
Democrats: Amanda Duffy, Derrick Jackson, Geoff Duncan, Jason Esteves, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michael Thurmond, Olu Brown
Republicans: Brad Raffensperger, Burt Jones, Chris Carr, Clark Dean, Gregg Kirkpatrick, Ken Yasger, Rick Jackson, Tom Williams
Libertarian: Chase Oliver
GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democrats: Josh McLaurin, Nabilah Parkes, Richard Wright
Republicans: Brenda Nelson-Porter, David Clark, Greg Dolezal, John Flanders Kennedy, Blake Tillery, Steve Gooch, Takosha Swan
GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrats: Adrian Consonery Jr., Cam Ashling, Dana Barrett, Penny Brown Reynolds
Republicans: Ted Metz, Kelvin King, Gabe Sterling, Tim Fleming, Vernon Jones
GEORGIA AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Democrats: Katherine E. Juhan-Arnold, Sedrick Kent Rowe Jr.,
Republicans: Tyler J. Harper (incumbent)
GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrats: Bob Trammell, Herbert Adams Jr. (withdrawn), Tanya Miller
Republicans: Brian Strickland, Bill Cowsert
GEORGIA INSURANCE AND FIRE SAFETY COMMISSIONER
Democrats: Ambuj “AJ” Jain, Clarence Blalock, DeAndre Bernard Mathis, Keisha Sean Waites, Thomas Gabriel Dean
Republicans: John King (incumbent)
GEORGIA LABOR COMMISSIONER
Democrats: Brett Hulme, Christian D. Smith, Jason Matthew Moon, Michelle Michi Sanchez, Nikki Porcher
Republicans: Bárbara Yolanda Rivera Holmes (incumbent)
GEORGIA STATE SUPERINTENDENT
Democrats: Anton Anthony, Lydia Catalina Powell, Otha Thornton
Republicans: Richard Lee Woods (incumbent), Fred Jackson Longgrear, Mesha Mainor, Nelva Melissa Lee, Randell Eugene Trammell
GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 3
Democrat: Peter Jacob Hubbard (Incumbent)
Republicans: Brandon Lynn Martin, Fitz Johnson Sr.
GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 5
Democrats: Angelia Pressley, Craig L. Cupid, Shelia Edwards
Republicans: Bobby Mehan, Carolyn Tatum Roddy, Joshua Aaron Tolbert
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