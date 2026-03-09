Georgia election 2026: See which candidates qualified for May primary races

ATLANTA — Candidates have submitted their qualification paperwork for 2026 elections. The qualification period for Georgia elections was from March 2 to March 6.

There are dozens of races set for May primary vote and then general election in November. The key statewide races include Georgia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General plus the federal race for U.S. Senate.

Here’s a look at who qualified in the key statewide races. You can also click here for the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to see your city and county races for 2026.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR

Democrats:

Amanda Duffy

Derrick Jackson

Geoff Duncan

Jason Esteves

Keisha Lance Bottoms

Michael Thurmond

Olu Brown

Republicans:

Brad Raffensperger

Burt Jones

Chris Carr

Clark Dean

Gregg Kirkpatrick

Ken Yasger

Rick Jackson

Tom Williams

Libertarian:

Chase Oliver

U.S. SENATE

Democrat:

Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)

Republicans:

Derek Dooley

Earl “Buddy” Carter

John Francis Coyne III

Jonathan McColumn

Mike Collins

GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrats:

Josh McLaurin

Nabilah Parkes

Richard Wright

Republicans:

Brenda Nelson-Porter

David Clark

Greg Dolezal

John Flanders Kennedy

Blake Tillery

Steve Gooch

Takosha Swan

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrats:

Adrian Consonery Jr.

Cam Ashling

Dana Barrett

Penny Brown Reynolds

Republicans:

Ted Metz

Kelvin King

Gabe Sterling

Tim Fleming

Vernon Jones

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrats:

Bob Trammell

Herbert Adams Jr.

Tanya Miller

Republicans:

Brian Strickland

Bill Cowsert

