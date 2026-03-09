Georgia election 2026: See which candidates qualified for May primary races

ATLANTA — Candidates have submitted their qualification paperwork for 2026 elections. The qualification period for Georgia elections was from March 2 to March 6.
There are dozens of races set for May primary vote and then general election in November. The key statewide races include Georgia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General plus the federal race for U.S. Senate.
Here’s a look at who qualified in the key statewide races. You can also click here for the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to see your city and county races for 2026.
GEORGIA GOVERNOR
Democrats:
- Amanda Duffy
- Derrick Jackson
- Geoff Duncan
- Jason Esteves
- Keisha Lance Bottoms
- Michael Thurmond
- Olu Brown
Republicans:
- Brad Raffensperger
- Burt Jones
- Chris Carr
- Clark Dean
- Gregg Kirkpatrick
- Ken Yasger
- Rick Jackson
- Tom Williams
Libertarian:
- Chase Oliver
U.S. SENATE
Democrat:
- Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)
Republicans:
- Derek Dooley
- Earl “Buddy” Carter
- John Francis Coyne III
- Jonathan McColumn
- Mike Collins
GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Democrats:
- Josh McLaurin
- Nabilah Parkes
- Richard Wright
Republicans:
- Brenda Nelson-Porter
- David Clark
- Greg Dolezal
- John Flanders Kennedy
- Blake Tillery
- Steve Gooch
- Takosha Swan
GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE
Democrats:
- Adrian Consonery Jr.
- Cam Ashling
- Dana Barrett
- Penny Brown Reynolds
Republicans:
- Ted Metz
- Kelvin King
- Gabe Sterling
- Tim Fleming
- Vernon Jones
GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL
Democrats:
- Bob Trammell
- Herbert Adams Jr.
- Tanya Miller
Republicans:
- Brian Strickland
- Bill Cowsert
