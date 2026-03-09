Local

Georgia election 2026: See which candidates qualified for May primary races

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Georgia I voted stickers
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Candidates have submitted their qualification paperwork for 2026 elections. The qualification period for Georgia elections was from March 2 to March 6.

There are dozens of races set for May primary vote and then general election in November. The key statewide races include Georgia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General plus the federal race for U.S. Senate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s a look at who qualified in the key statewide races. You can also click here for the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to see your city and county races for 2026.

GEORGIA GOVERNOR

Democrats:

  • Amanda Duffy
  • Derrick Jackson
  • Geoff Duncan
  • Jason Esteves
  • Keisha Lance Bottoms
  • Michael Thurmond
  • Olu Brown

Republicans:

  • Brad Raffensperger
  • Burt Jones
  • Chris Carr
  • Clark Dean
  • Gregg Kirkpatrick
  • Ken Yasger
  • Rick Jackson
  • Tom Williams

Libertarian:

  • Chase Oliver

U.S. SENATE

Democrat:

  • Sen. Jon Ossoff (Incumbent)

Republicans:

  • Derek Dooley
  • Earl “Buddy” Carter
  • John Francis Coyne III
  • Jonathan McColumn
  • Mike Collins

GEORGIA LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Democrats:

  • Josh McLaurin
  • Nabilah Parkes
  • Richard Wright

Republicans:

  • Brenda Nelson-Porter
  • David Clark
  • Greg Dolezal
  • John Flanders Kennedy
  • Blake Tillery
  • Steve Gooch
  • Takosha Swan

GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE

Democrats:

  • Adrian Consonery Jr.
  • Cam Ashling
  • Dana Barrett
  • Penny Brown Reynolds

Republicans:

  • Ted Metz
  • Kelvin King
  • Gabe Sterling
  • Tim Fleming
  • Vernon Jones

GEORGIA ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democrats:

  • Bob Trammell
  • Herbert Adams Jr.
  • Tanya Miller

Republicans:

  • Brian Strickland
  • Bill Cowsert

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read