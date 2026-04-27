Georgia election 2026: Early voting begins Monday for primary elections

Early voting begins on Monday for the May 19 primaries in Georgia.

There are dozens of races set for May primary vote and then general election in November. The key statewide races include Georgia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General.

For the federal midterm elections, voters will decide every seat for Georgia’s 14 Congressional Districts and a U.S. Senate seat.

Here’s what to know about early voting, how to find a sample ballot and how to see which candidates have qualified.

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WHEN IS EARLY VOTING? WHERE CAN YOU EARLY VOTE?

Early voting takes place Monday through Friday and some locations will be open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Unlike Election Day, you do not have to vote at an assigned polling location during the early voting period. You may vote at any early voting location within your county.

To find early voting locations in your county, visit the Secretary of State’s website, select the May 19 primary election in the drop-down menu, and then your county of residence. When you arrive at your early voting location, you’ll need to have a valid photo ID (driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card) with you.

If you can’t vote early or in person on election day, you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

WHERE CAN YOU SEE A SAMPLE BALLOT?

You can log into the My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s website here or check your local county election website to see the sample ballot.

WHO ARE THE CANDIDATES FOR GEORGIA STATEWIDE RACES?

Candidates submitted their qualification paperwork for 2026 elections from March 2 to March 6.

You can click here for the Georgia Secretary of State’s website to see your city and county races for 2026.

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