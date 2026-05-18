‘Get on the ground!’ Newly released video shows Beltline stabbing suspect’s arrest

ATLANTA — Atlanta police released bodycam video on Monday of the Atlanta Beltline stabbing suspect’s arrest.

It captures an officer confronting the suspect on Peachtree Street on Thursday afternoon, after police say he murdered a woman.

Within five hours of the first call for help, Atlanta police had the suspect in handcuffs and off the streets.

Police body camera video captured the moment officers moved in and took 21-year-old Jahmare Brown into custody.

“Get on the (expletive) ground! Get on the ground! All the way down! All the way down!” the arresting officer yelled at Brown on the video. “Roll over on your stomach! Roll over on your stomach! Yeah, keep your arms up!”

The arrest happened just hours after investigators say Brown stabbed Alyssa Paige to death as she walked along the Beltline near Ansley Golf Club on Atlanta’s Northeast side.

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“We have a stabbing victim here. She’s in distress. Multiple stab wounds,” a caller said in audio released from the 911 center from that day.

Investigators say that wasn’t the only random attack by Brown.

Just before the deadly stabbing, police say Brown attacked a U.S. Postal worker outside the facility on Plasters Avenue.

Investigators say the assault left the woman with a broken nose, as well as bruising and swelling to her face and neck.

On Monday, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke with runners, walkers and bike riders who use the Beltline on a daily basis.

“I think it’s just absolutely crazy and disgusting that another human being would try to do something like that to someone,” said Ty Simmons.

Many told Seiden that they are stunned by what happened, and while they say they’re staying extra vigilant, they refuse to let this tragedy change their routines.

I feel pretty safe out here on the Beltline.

“I’ve kind of got my routine down riding the eight miles of this section,” Chris Furqueron said.

“I don’t live in fear, so gotta do what I gotta do. At the same time, my guard is up now,” Keylee Scott said.

Brown was also accused of attacking a woman as she stepped off a MARTA train earlier this year. That woman suffered a broken nose.

Court records show Brown pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and received credit for time served and 12 months’ probation.

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