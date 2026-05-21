Woman attacks metro Atlanta police officers during hit-and-run arrest

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer on the way to begin his patrol shift saw an accident on the road.

The Cobb County officer was driving to Precinct 3 when he saw two vehicles in an accident on Atlanta Road where it meets Cumberland Parkway.

Police said both vehicles were obstructing traffic at the intersection and the officer told dispatch he was investigating.

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After investigating, police said the officer took Shantell Edwards, one of the drivers, into custody and to Cobb Hospital to be medically cleared before heading to the detention center.

That’s when the police report says things got tense.

“Due to the female’s violent and tumultuous behavior, the medical staff was unable to diagnose or treat the female’s alleged injuries,” the report says.

She was eventually taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and was charged with:

Obstruction - Simple battery against a law enforcement officer

DUI - alcohol

Traffic offense

Hit and run

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