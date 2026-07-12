Isolated, severe storms possible this humid Sunday

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the chance of storms in the metro Atlanta area this Sunday.

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According to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon, Sunday is going to be hot and humid with scattered storms.

Isolated, severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and some hail, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

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Heading into the start of the work week, Deon says Monday and Tuesday will have more scattered storms int the afternoons and temperatures will be a little cooler in the mid 80s.

The forecast will start to dry out Wednesday, bringing the heat back up to the upper 80s, near 90 degrees.

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