Hall County investigator charged with DUI, child endangerment in hit-and-run

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A former Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigator resigned from the agency after being arrested in Forsyth County on charges of driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Former investigator Joshua Twombly resigned after hitting another car on July 3 and driving away.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said he was charged with DUI, two counts of endangering a child by DUI, following too closely and hit-and-run.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Twombly had resigned but referred any questions about his employment record to an open records request.

Details on the incident’s specifics were not shared, with FCSO citing state law related to child endangerment cases.

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