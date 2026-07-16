After World Cup, state works to lure FIFA fans back to Georgia

Dan Whatton and his son Freddie flew all the way from London for some Atlanta putt-putt Wednesday --- until it was time for that soccer match.

“I said to my wife, I’ve got to get out there for the semifinal. I’ve got to experience the World Cup in America,” Dan said.

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And experience Georgia. Some FIFA fans from Argentina are already planning their next visit.

“We’re talking about doing a trip next time with our families,” Argentina fan Tomas Carraschal said.

It was during the “Georgia, the Whole Day Through” reception at the Georgia World Congress Center. The state’s Department of Economic Development wants World Cup fans to make a return trip to places like Savannah, Augusta or Lake Lanier.

Some of the 70,000 tourists who have come through here are signing up.

“They’ve had new itineraries, new bookings, and trips extended from international visitors---who found out about the opportunity ‘here,’” Department of Economic Development’s Rick Toller said.

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And a bite of a Georgia peach can boost agritourism at the Jaemor Farms orchard in Hall County.

“The more they’re exposed to it, the more they talk about it, and the more they’re gonna want it,” Jaemor Owner Drew Echols said.

Dan Whatton wants it. He brought Freddie to the World Cup, but next time it’s the whole family.

“I’ve got a 6-year old at home. A daughter with my wife. So 100-percent we’d come back here,” Dan said.

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