EXCLUSIVE: Governor Brian Kemp calls FIFA World Cup a big success for Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — With eight World Cup matches being brought to Atlanta, thousands of FIFA fans came and spent tens of millions of dollars in Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp was part of the team who made it a success.

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Channel 2’s Jorge Estevez spoke exclusively with the governor during his economic trip overseas.

“We keep getting great feedback from FIFA, from the visitors that are here, just about the fan experience, the spotlight it’s putting on the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia,” Kemp said.

Kemp is used to leading the state during high-profile events, like the Superbowl in 2019 and now the World Cup. Atlanta’s Fan Festival was ranked among the top party venues in the country for the summer matches.

“We’ll let time and history be the judge of of all our work, but very proud of what we’re doing,” said Kemp. “Proud of being part of such a good team.”

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