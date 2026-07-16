23-year-old Georgia man gets 35 years in federal prison for trafficking guns, fentanyl

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced the sentencing of a 23-year-old Georgia man after his conviction for a variety of gun and drug-related crimes.

Maurice Williams, of Savannah, was sentenced to decades in prison after he was found guilty of federal charges for dealing fentanyl, illegally possessing a machine gun and other related crimes.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Margaret E. Heap said Williams’ extensive illegal activity would not be tolerated.

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“The extensive illegal activity this defendant was involved in, peddling illicit drugs and selling dangerous weapons will not be tolerated. Along with our law enforcement partners, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring that felons that terrorize our community face long, federal prison sentences without opportunities for parole.” — U.S. Attorney Margaret E. Heap

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According to court documents and testimony from the case, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. started an extensive investigation in September 2023.

Federal officials said the investigation included undercover purchases of firearms and drugs.

These controlled purchases involved various weapons, including Glock handguns that were equipped with machinegun conversion devices, known as MCDs.

An MCD allows a firearm to fire multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger, transforming a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic machinegun.

During the investigation, undercover agents also completed multiple purchases of hundreds of pills containing fentanyl.

During a traffic stop in September 2024 by Savannah Police, Williams was found in possession of a Glock Model 21, .45 caliber pistol with an attached MCD.

“I want to thank our officers and federal partners for their hard work on this case,” Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther said, thanking officers and agents for their work. “Savannah is a safer place for having removed drugs, illegal guns and a criminal from our community.”

Williams was also found with oxycodone and more than 300 grams of marijuana.

A federal judge sentenced Williams to 421 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

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