Police seek to identify suspect in robbery, shooting outside Gainesville Dollar General

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police released a security video image of a man whom they believe critically shot another man in an attempted robbery outside a Dollar General store on Limestone Parkway around 10 p.m. Monday.

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The victim and a female companion were walking into or out of the store when they were approached by the gunman.

“As the individual attempted to conduct this robbery, a firearm went off, striking the victim, at which time the subject ran off,” said Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Alvardo of Gainesville, began bleeding profusely after he was shot in the stomach. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived and quickly initiated a blood transfusion.

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“The medics on the scene were able to use blood on the truck, which ultimately saved his life, until they could get him to the trauma center, which is just down the road,” said Holbrook.

Regular customers at the store expressed sadness over the shooting, which left the man critically injured.

“There’s more and more meanness in this world. Unfortunately, it’s happening closer. This is where I grew up. It’s crazy to learn it’s just a random shooting. There’s no sense to it. Over money?” said customer Michael Gabriel.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the security camera image to contact investigators.

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