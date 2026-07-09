Texas fugitive arrested at Atlanta Greyhound station before he could leave town

ATLANTA — A man wanted in Texas on aggravated assault charges is now behind bars in Fulton County after investigators say they caught him while he was passing through Atlanta.

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The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got a tip from police in McKinney, Texas, that 42-year-old Nathan Cataldi was traveling through the city on a Greyhound bus headed to Mississippi.

Investigators say they quickly put together a plan and went to the Greyhound station, where they found Cataldi and took him into custody before he could continue his trip.

Cataldi is wanted on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon tied to a family violence case in Texas.

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Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said the arrest shows fugitives cannot use the county as a place to hide.

“It should be beyond clear that there is no safe haven in Fulton County,” Labat said. “Our investigators stand ready to partner with agencies across the nation to locate and apprehend fugitives before they have another opportunity to endanger innocent people.”

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